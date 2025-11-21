Warren: Trump Is Trying to Take Mamdani’s Shine

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump was trying to take some of the “shine” of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani during their Oval Office meeting.

Host Jake Tapper said, “President Trump, just in the last 24 hours, was suggesting the execution of six of your colleagues for just simply saying members of the military shouldn’t carry out illegal orders. He got mad at reporters for asking about MBS having ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, criticized Khashoggi, said to a woman reporter just a few days before quiet piggy. As a senator that has to deal with this president one way or another, how do you how do you make sense of that, that that same guy was this very gracious host, laser-like, focused on affordability.”

Warren said, “Well, you hit the last part and it‘s laser-like, focused on affordability. Donald Trump has a terrible problem with affordability. He promised he was going to reduce prices on day one. Prices are up across the board. He is in trouble. His poll numbers are dropping. People‘s confidence in his ability to handle the economy is dropping. His tariffs are imposing more costs on more people. His energy policy is raising the cost of utilities across the country. He has a problem, and Zohran Mamdani is the person who is now associated with fixing that problem. So, is it any surprise that Donald Trump wants to stand next to Zohran Mamdani and say, oh yeah, we think about things the same way, particularly when it comes to affordability. He‘s just trying to take a little of the shine that Zohran Mamdani has and see if he can, you know, rub a little on Donald Trump.”

Tapper said, “Yeah, embracing the avatar of affordability.”

