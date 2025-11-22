Clyburn: Dems Didn’t Cave on Shutdown, They Got Attention for Issue, Election Wins in VA and NJ

During an interview with CBS News on Friday that was played on “The Takeout,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argued that Democrats didn’t cave on the government shutdown, and “Democrats put before the American people exactly what the issues are, and when they saw those issues explained to them, they reacted” in the elections in New Jersey and Virginia.

Host and CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett asked, “Do you think, come January 2026, we’re going to have another government shutdown?”

Clyburn answered, “I don’t think so. … The powers that be see that you have to be very careful how you flex those powers. And people write that the Democrats caved. That’s not what Democrats did. Democrats put before the American people exactly what the issues are, and when they saw those issues explained to them, they reacted in Virginia and New Jersey, not in Mississippi and Georgia, in such a way that I’m sure they’ll stay away from forcing another shutdown.”

