TN Democrat Congressional Candidate Aftyn Behn Refuses to Disavow Past Anti-Police Posts

Sunday on MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Democrat congressional candidate Tennessee State Rep. Aftyn Behn (D) refused to disavow her past anti-police social media posts.

Co-host Catherine Rampell said, “Representative in 2020, you made some tweets that have since been deleted that were very critical of police. You said in those since deleted tweets that the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department should be dissolved. Another cheered on a teachers union saying that defund the police should be a requirement for schools reopening. And another saying ‘Good morning, especially to the 54% of Americans that believe burning down a police station is justified.’ 2020 was obviously a very fraught year. Do you still stand by those comments? And if not, is there anything you want to clarify?”

Behn said, “I’m not going to engage in cable news talking points, but what I will say is that, you know, our communities need solutions. We need local people deciding, solving local problems with local solutions. And that’s not the overreach of a federal government or state government of of which we are dealing with in Nashville and our cities across the state of Tennessee.”

Rampell said, “So you don’t want to clarify whether you still believe that the police should be defunded.”

Behn said, “Once again, I don’t remember these tweets, but what I’m saying is that —”

Rampell said, “I’m not asking you if you remember. What is your position today, how’s that on this issue?”

Behn said, “I mean, once again, I’m here to talk about my race, which is in literally nine days, and talking about affordability, which seems to be the number one issue across the district voters are talking about, the fact that they can’t afford groceries, that their subsidies are not going to be renewed to afford healthcare on the marketplace. And that is the most salient issue that all of the voters in the Seventh Congressional district are talking about.”

