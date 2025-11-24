Swalwell: Trump Has Made the United States ‘Lawless’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said President Donald Trump had turned the United States into a “lawless” country.

Host Alicia Menendez said, “I hear you about the fact that voters are concerned about affordability. You talk to voters it is the number one thing they talk about. But set against the backdrop of all of that sort of the scaffolding of this is the rule of law is the foundational piece of whether or not, should you win that race, you will actually be able to be an effective governor, given the way in which this president is trying to reorder power here in the United States. So when you take that step back, and I know that you are a student of the rule of law, given your role, you know, in that impeachment trial, where is the rule of law in the United States today?”

Swalwell said, “It’s a lawless United States. The Department of Homeland Security should just change its name, because that’s not what they are doing right now, is they chase our immigrant community. But we have to, as Democrats, make it clear to Republicans, as we seek and intend to go into the majority, that they are going to have to answer for this, and it’s all coming out. Because I promise you, right now, they think they’re invincible. They let these ICE agents be invisible. They don’t think we have the balls to hold them accountable because they look at the way we’ve acted in the past, where we didn’t flex when we had power. And it’s not about retribution, it’s about accountability. And if we telegraph to them, no, you’re coming to tell us everything under oath, under subpoena. You may not stop, and you can’t reverse what’s happened in the past, but you might stop the next actor who wants to do some corrupt drug deal with the administration.”

