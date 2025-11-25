‘Best Research Money I Ever Spent’: Scott Bessent Shares the Moment He Knew Hillary Would Lose

On Monday’s “The Alex Marlow Show,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent discussed the moment he knew Hillary Clinton would lose the 2016 presidential race.

Bessent said, “Someone said, oh, well, you donated to President Obama the during the primaries. I think I gave $1,500 because I disliked Hillary Clinton so much. Then I gave money to something called Ready for Hillary because I wanted to go and, like, sit in the room and hear what they had to say. And I walked out of that meeting and I said there going to lose. That’s when Harold Ickes Jr. had this meeting in New York with a bunch of financial people, and that was the best research money I ever spent.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo