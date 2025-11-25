Carville: ‘U.S. Capitalism Needs an Intervention’

On Tuesday’s “Squawk Box,” Democratic strategist James Carville declared that American capitalism needed an “intervention,” citing “terrible disparities in wealth.”

Carville said, “Well, the message, the overall message, I would call it it’s an argument, you have a message when you have a candidate but the argument is, is that the government more overwhelmingly sides with the people who have power, as opposed to the people who would like to have power. And everything that this administration does, in fact, everything, almost everything this country does is tilted toward wealthy people. It’s tilted toward older people. It’s tilted toward people that already have things, and it’s tilted away from people that are trying to acquire things. And I think U.S. Capitalism needs an intervention because it’s not — it’s producing wealth, but the wealth is all going in one place, and that’s not to a lot of people.”

He added, “We got to get on and we have terrible disparities in wealth. We have a lot of immorality in our tax code. Somebody tell me morality, a carried interest, and I’ll fall out of this chair. There are things that that we can do to make this country work for more people. You know, there is a thing now, electricity cutoffs are up 21%. I mean, that that to me, in a nation like this, it just kind of produces this kind of wealth. We got 40% of our people just going, maybe more than that, going paycheck to paycheck.”

