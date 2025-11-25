Schiff Claims No Court Would Find Fault with Dems for Stating the Law

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed no court would find fault with Democratic lawmakers “for stating the law.”

Schiff said, “This is plainly intended to try to intimidate them. We have the astonishing situation where the president, the Pentagon, are saying that if you state the law, if you state what the Constitution provides, that that’s how somehow going to subject to investigation or prosecution for sedition, or court martial. It’s absurd. But the whole point of it is also a dangerous effort to try to silence and intimidate. I can tell you, knowing all of these six who made that video, they are not about to be silenced or intimidated.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “So the FBI prior to Donald Trump’s inauguration, was engaged in serious work every day. There’s certainly a dozen FBI agents now who’ve been dragged off, probably a couple of dozen dagged off, whatever they were doing to go talk to members of Congress about something they said publicly. They could just sit in their FBI offices and study the video. It’s all there.”

Schiff said, “That’s exactly right. And that’s why this is all about intimidation. It’s not a serious investigation. There’s no court or court martial in the world that would find fault, I think, with my colleagues for stating the obvious, for stating the law. but, you know, it’s designed to send a chilling effect. it’s designed not only to chill these particular members, but to send a message other members of Congress, House or Senate that you got to watch what you say because you’ll be investigated. You could be threatened with prosecution.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN