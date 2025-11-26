Swalwell: Time for Dems to ‘Go on Offense,’ Trump Weaponizing DOJ Against Us

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said he and his fellow Democratic lawmakers must go on the offense against President Donald Trump.

Swalwell said, “We saw in the first Trump term when he wanted his military to shoot at protesters that they refused to do that. And so I do have a lot of faith in the military. And you also referenced the lawsuit that I brought against Bill Pulte earlier in the interview. I also believe we have to go on offense. You know, Donald Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice against us. People like Pulte are going after the president’s enemies. They only understand one language. The only side of the ball that I want to be on is the offensive side. And so I’ve brought a privacy and First Amendment retaliation suit against the administration for what they’re doing, because there has to be consequences for their lawlessness.”

Jansing said, “So for people who don’t know, Bill Pulte is the Housing official who referred you to the DOJ for mortgage fraud and explain the basis, if you will, a little more deeply what you think is wrong here and why you think it’s serious enough that you should bring suit.”

Swalwell said, “Yeah what he’s doing is nonsense, and he’s going after me, Schiff, James, Lisa Cook going through people’s mortgages and and alleging essentially nonsense just to try and silence us, trying to have us spend time and money that is not focused on holding the administration accountable, but you’re not allowed to do that. So we have brought a privacy suit against him and a First Amendment retaliation suit against him.”

