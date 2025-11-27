Fmr. D.C. Intel. Chief: There Have Been Reports of Poor Integration of Afghans, ‘We Don’t Know’ if It’s Worked

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Georgetown University faculty member and former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for the Government of the District of Columbia Dr. Donell Harvin stated that while there haven’t been statistically many instances of violence from Afghan refugees brought to the U.S. after the fall of the country to the Taliban, “we don’t know if their integration process has been successful. I’ve seen reports over the last few years about poor integration or opportunities, in fact, for their employment.”

Harvin said, “[S]tatistically speaking, we haven’t seen really much out of these individuals” in the way of a threat.

He added, “They were helping our troops back in Afghanistan. And we don’t know if their integration process has been successful. I’ve seen reports over the last few years about poor integration or opportunities, in fact, for their employment. So, those are the questions.”

Harvin further stated that he thinks President Donald Trump shouldn’t have mentioned Somali immigrants in his speech and that he worries doing so could lead to retaliation against them.

