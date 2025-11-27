‘Seditious Six’ Dem Rep. Deluzio: I’m Not Planning to Sit Down for a Voluntary FBI Interview

Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA) said he’s not planning to cooperate with the FBI’s investigation into the video he made with other Democratic lawmakers.

Host John Berman said, “My next guest is a veteran in one of the six Democratic lawmakers that recently posted this video to social media, imploring military members not to follow illegal orders. The president has suggested they are guilty of treason. The FBI has opened an investigation.”

He asked, “Have you been contacted by the FBI as part of their now investigation into the six of you?”

Deluzio said, “Well, that’s been reported now, I think, since yesterday that the FBI wants to ask me and the other members of Congress I served with for voluntary interviews. As I said, when when this news broke, it’s a clear attempt to intimidate us as members of Congress, to try to deter us from criticizing the president.”

Berman said, “What contact has there been from the FBI so far?”

Deluzio said, “What’s been reported out there is they’ve tried to contact me and the other members for voluntary interviews.”

Berman said, “Do you plan on cooperating?

Deluzio said, “I’m not planning a sit down for a voluntary interview, no.”

Berman said, “Oh. Why not?

Deluzio said, “Well, look, everyone in this country has a right to refuse to do that.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN