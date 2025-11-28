Auchincloss: If We Increase Vetting for Migrants, We Should Also Tighten Vetting for Gun Purchases

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that Congress should look at vetting for people coming to the country under the asylum or parole systems and there can also be an examination of vetting “during critical moments in someone’s journey.” And stated that “If this administration is going to be tightening the screws on vetting, they should tighten the screws on vetting for purchasing a weapon as well.”

Auchincloss said, “At the national level, if we’re worried about public safety and vetting in regards to this tragedy, yes, we should be looking at vetting for asylum or parole, and there [are] a lot of conversations in Congress about how we can get a bipartisan deal on border security and immigration. I’m a co-lead of one of the most muscular versions of that.”

He continued, “And we can also look at other…vetting…during critical moments in someone’s journey. So, for example, when they’re trying to purchase a weapon, right? In my home state, when you’re purchasing a weapon, you sit down with the local police chief and have a conversation face-to-face. That may also be something that improves public safety, because this individual had a .357 Smith & Wesson. If this administration is going to be tightening the screws on vetting, they should tighten the screws on vetting for purchasing a weapon as well.”

