CNN’s Perez: Some Afghans ‘Bought Backgrounds from Brokers’, ‘There’s Been a Struggle’ to Ensure Vetting Was Right

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez stated that while Afghans from the unit that the suspected shooter of two members of the National Guard were vetted, “there’s been a struggle, too, to try to make sure that the vetting was appropriate. I’ll tell you this, there were examples of people who essentially bought backgrounds from brokers.”

Perez said, “There were thousands of members of this unit that this suspect came from, the NDS, that worked in Afghanistan directly for the CIA. There’s a reason why they got sort of expedited entry into the United States after the fall of Afghanistan. And so, those people were vetted a number of times. But there’s been a struggle, too, to try to make sure that the vetting was appropriate. I’ll tell you this, there were examples of people who essentially bought backgrounds from brokers.”

He continued, “And so, the question — the problem with Afghanistan has been that there’s no functioning system to be able to check those — the data, the background check information. And it’s been a problem that has worried the FBI and DHS since the fall Afghanistan — of Kabul.”

Later in the segment, he said that Trump’s DOJ inspector general did find that people from Afghanistan were vetted thoroughly, the Trump administration can’t put all the blame on the Biden administration and is “apparently going to punish, like, perhaps millions of people in the process, because, again, they don’t want to accept that part of what happened here happened on their watch.”

