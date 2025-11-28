Dem Rep. Dean: Trump’s ‘Sweeping Accusations Against All Immigrants — It’s Just Un-American’

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said President Donald Trump’s “sweeping accusations against all immigrants” are un-American.

Host Sara Sidner said, “I do want to get your thoughts on how the president is now responding to the shooting of the two National Guard members. Here are some of the things that he says he’s going to do. He posted some of them, saying that he’s going to permanently pause all immigration from so-called third-world countries, as he put it, to allow the system to fully recover and terminate all of what he called the millions of Biden illegal admissions. He’s also ordered a reexamination of all green cards from 19 countries. Do you agree with any of his plans, or do you see some of them as potential overreach to punish refugees who had nothing to do with it? How do you square this?”

Dean said, “I wish he would stay focused on the sadness and offer sympathy, continuing sympathy to these families. But these sweeping decisions that the president is making, I wish he would say, ‘Let‘s take a look at exactly what happened here. How were these people in this setting and at this risk? Who is this suspect? What were his motivations?’ One person taking such an awful act of violence, possibly political violence, does not equate to 19 countries and immigrants from all over the world. It‘s just a leap that makes no sense whatsoever. It is hectic. It is the way of this administration. And I wish the president would focus on what he came into office to focus on: bringing peace to our country and around the world, bringing prices down, and not making sweeping accusations against all immigrants. It‘s just un-American. As we celebrate this Thanksgiving season, we are thankful for the immigrant population who comes and makes our country richer. Most of us are immigrants.”

