Fmr. Military Adviser: ‘A Lot of Documents Got Flipped’ with People Trying to Buy Way Into Kabul Airport

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” former adviser to the military Ahmad Shah Mohibi stated that “A lot of documents got flipped around. A lot of foreigners made a lot of money” selling the ability to get into the Kabul airport during the Afghanistan evacuation.

Mohibi stated, “A lot of documents got flipped around. A lot of foreigners made a lot of money, say[ing], you know what, I want to charge you $15,000, I want to get you inside the airport. So, many of those things happened. But the actual people, those who deserve, they got stuck outside. Money who made it inside, that was different. So, my job was to get the American citizen[s] inside, then the green card holders.”

Later, he said, “I came to the U.S. through the same process” as the suspected shooter, “But here’s the thing: A U.S. commanding general recommended me. I had 45 letters of recommendation. I went through a clearance process, even though everybody knew me, but I had to wait three years to get my visa.”

Mohibi further stated that there has been a lack of support and mental health care for Afghans who have come to the United States and that has been a major problem.

