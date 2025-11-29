Stephen Moore: ‘Job Market Has Softened’ Even Though Things Are Good Overall

On NewsNation on Friday, former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore praised the current economy and expressed confidence for things going forward into 2026, but stated that “it is true that the job market has softened.”

Moore began by saying that he thinks the economy is strong and he believes there will be a good Christmas season. Moore further stated that he thinks there will be a strong 2026 as tax cuts kick in.

He added that partisanship “does skew some of the numbers” on economic sentiment. He continued, “But it’s also true that perception is reality. We learned that in the elections earlier this year, where people were angry. My own wife is angry about the price of groceries and the price of beef and things like that. So, the question is, will things get better over the course of the next few months? I’m betting that they will. But you never know. The job — it is true that the job market has softened. And so, we’ll see whether people kind of are operating in an environment of fear or optimism.”

