Noem: Biden Afghan ‘Abandonment’ Led to National Guard Shooting

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the Biden administration’s “abandonment” of Afghanistan resulted in a lack of proper vetting of resettled Afghans, which led to the shooting of two National Guard members.

Noem said, “We know that this individual came into the country under Operation Allies. Welcome. And during the Biden administration and that disastrous withdrawal that we all watched unfold in 2021, he’s been in this country and was in the Washington state area. We do know that we’re talking to his contacts and going through information, continuing to gather that as we go forward, but we’re going to use every tool at our disposal to bring him to justice and make him pay for what he has done, not just to America, but how he’s devastated these families and taken the lives, the life of one of our soldiers and devastatingly injured another one.”

She continued, “We will never allow this to continue to happen in our country, allow individuals who came to our country that were unvetted by Joe Biden allowed to run free and loose, we are going to bring them to justice and make sure that they’re returned out of this country. If they aren’t here for the purposes of being an American.”

Noem added, “When this abandonment of Afghanistan happened, the Biden administration put people on airplanes, brought them to the United States without vetting them. They brought them into our country. And then said they would vet them afterwards.”

She concluded, “A vetting process happens when the person comes into the country, and Joe Biden completely did not vet any of these individuals and not vet this individual, waited until he got into the United States. Then that application for asylum was opened under the Joe Biden administration, when he was the president in the White House, and allowed that to go forward with the information that they provided. That’s the Biden administration’s responsibility. This is the consequences of the dangerous situation he put our country in when he allowed those people to infiltrate our country during that abandonment of Afghanistan.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN