DHS’s McLaughlin: I Expect Migration Pause List to Expand, ‘Especially As There’s More and More Analysis’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said that she expects that the number of countries on the immigration pause list will increase “especially as there’s more and more analysis.”

Host Rob Finnerty asked, “Do you expect the list of 19 countries to grow, and do you expect these 19 countries to be on this list — this pause, this stop in legal and illegal immigration from these countries — do you expect that to last the next three years of Donald Trump’s second term?”

McLaughlin responded, “I do. I expect that this list will expand, especially as there’s more and more analysis. And I expect President Trump is going to announce that shortly.”

Finnerty followed up, “Okay, so, and do you expect this to last the entirety of his presidency, his second term?”

McLaughlin answered, “I think he’s going to really follow the data on this one. His number one concern is making sure the American people are safe. I really don’t think, Rob, it can be overstated what Joe Biden and his administration did to this country and the danger he put the American people in, and really continues to today.”

