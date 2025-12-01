GOP Rep. Gimenez on Dem Allegations of Drug Boat Strike ‘War Crimes’: ‘I Smell a Rat Here’

On Monday’s “Mornings with Maria” on the Fox Business Network, Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) dismissed congressional critics of the Trump Pentagon’s strikes on Venezuelan drug boats.

The Florida Republican said he backed the administration’s moves, alleging those claiming “war crimes” were trying to create a distraction.

“Congressman, there are now growing calls for an oversight hearing, an investigation,” FBN’s Cheryl Casone said. “Your thoughts on this.”

Gimenez replied, “Look, it just seems all strange to me that you get the Democrats coming out with a video saying, do not follow illegal orders, and then all of a sudden you get this. Apparently, these are anonymous kinds of whistleblowers saying that something happened here. So, I smell a rat here. I’m pretty sure that the Secretary of Defense had nothing to do with something like that, and it’s just a way of distracting from what really happened in D.C. last week, where you had the murder of one National Guardsman and then the wounding of another by an Afghan refugee. And so, I think it’s just a distraction.”

“So, I’m with the president on this one,” he continued. “I don’t believe the reports. I don’t believe that Pete Hegseth has said that. But going back to what it’s all about, this is — we’re striking terrorists that are bringing poison into the United States. This poison has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. And so, to me, it’s no different than if that was a boat full of al-Qaeda terrorists heading to the United States, full of bombs. It’s actually worse than that, because those drugs can actually kill far more Americans than any drug — any camp. So, I’m fine with these strikes on these narco-terrorists.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor