GOP Rep. Mast: ‘Seditious Six’ Were Trying to Create Revolt Within the United States Armed Forces

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the propaganda video from the so-called “Seditious Six” Capitol Hill lawmakers was intentionally an effort to “create volt” within the U.S. Armed Forces.

According to Mast, such an indiscretion rises to the level of “sedition” under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

“[A]rizona Senator Mark Kelly said he had, ‘given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than prosecuting the Constitution,'” host Trey Gowdy said. “Chairman, there are few people still alive who gave more to this country than you did. Do you feel bullied or forced to violate the Constitution?”

Mast replied, “In no way, shape or form. I also just returned from the Gulf where I was speaking to many, many service members down there. I can’t say how many, but many service members down there, they couldn’t be more proud than to be serving under the Trump administration. Heard from countless of them that had President Trump, not one they were going to exit the military, whether retirement or just get out, they couldn’t be more proud to be serving there. As you bring it to Kelly, despicable, other members that did those videos about not adhering to illegal orders, despicable members, because not one of them was out there saying, listen, I’m worried about you as a service member, that if you do this action, you may end up in Fort Leavenworth making big rocks into little rocks. None of them gave any examples of that.”

“They wanted one thing and one thing alone,” he added. “They were trying to create revolt within the United States Armed Forces, which absolutely rises to the level under UCMJ for sedition.”

