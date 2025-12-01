USCIS Director: We’ve Made ‘Quite a Bit’ of Changes Since Interviewing Alleged Guard Shooter in March

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow stated that checks by the agency have been updated “quite a bit” since the alleged shooter of two members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C. “was granted asylum and was interviewed back in March.”

Host Rob Schmitt asked, “What’s happening at USCIS, is it a full moratorium on immigration?”

Edlow answered, “Not a full moratorium on immigration. At this point, we are looking at what we have in our holdings, what checks we’ve been doing. And, frankly, I have to tell you, Rob, we’ve updated our checks quite a bit since this individual was granted asylum and was interviewed back in March. But we are taking every precaution possible to prevent this from ever happening again. So, I agree with the President. things are going to be paused in a lot of ways, for as long as necessary, to make sure that we never see an action, an atrocity like this occur on our homeland again.”

