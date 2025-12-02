DNC Chair: ‘Inflation Has Been a Challenge for a Long Time Now’, But GOP’s Deflecting

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” DNC Chair Ken Martin stated that “inflation has been a challenge for a long time now in this country.” But Republicans are trying to “deflect” from the issue. He also argued that the Trump administration made the issue of inflation worse.

Martin said, “Of course they’re going to try to deflect now. The reality is, is, sure, inflation has been a challenge for a long time now in this country. But the reality is, is, Donald Trump and this administration made it a lot worse with the tariffs that they put in place that are just decimating industry throughout this country, making it harder for small businesses, making it harder for farmers, making it harder for manufacturers, making it harder for employees to actually get ahead.”

He continued, “The reality is, this economy that they created, not Joe Biden, but Donald Trump created, is creating chaos in the lives of families throughout this country, and that’s what you’re seeing right now. There is deep, deep disapproval and souring amongst the American public with what Trump has done to their lives. And you’re seeing people backlash right now.”

