Fmr. CBP Sector Chief: ‘Very Likely’ Not ‘All of’ Usual Vetting, Biden Covered Up Issues with Special Interest Aliens

During portions of an interview with NewsNation aired on Monday, former San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke stated that, during the Biden administration, he “wasn’t allowed to put any information out into the media when we arrested somebody that was a special interest alien.” And there “very likely” wasn’t “all of the vetting that would usually be done.”

Heitke said, “I wasn’t allowed to put the increased numbers out, I wasn’t allowed to put any information out into the media when we arrested somebody that was a special interest alien.”

He also stated, “Those that were allowed in and were processed in, very likely didn’t have as much — the folks looking into them didn’t have as much time or ability to do all of the vetting that would usually be done.”

Heitke also said, “With a country like Venezuela, if we’re not dealing with them, and they’re not sending information that they have, then we’re blind to that information.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett