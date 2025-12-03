Dem Rep. Liccardo: Dem Proposal on Obamacare Subsidies Is ‘Cynical’ Move

On Tuesday’s edition of CBS’s “The Takeout,” Rep. Sam Liccardo (D-CA) stated that the push by other Democrats in Congress to try to extend the Obamacare subsidies for three years is the cynical move since it would make the issue come up again during a presidential election year.

During a discussion of Liccardo’s proposal with Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) to extend ACA subsidies for two years with certain reforms, host Major Garrett said, “Sam, the cynic would say, … that this gets you past the midterms, but doesn’t get you past the presidential, which makes it topical for the presidential.”

Liccardo responded, “Well, actually, if we were really going to be cynical about it, we’d make it three years so that it would be right up against [the presidential election].”

Kiley then noted, “Well, that is the discharge petition.”

Liccardo responded, “That’s exactly what the Democratic discharge petition is.”

Garrett then stated, “Translation: The discharge petition, slightly cynical.”

Liccardo responded, “Yeah, yeah. Nonetheless, look, I would love to extend this permanently, we don’t have a Congress aligned to do that or a White House.”

Earlier in the interview, Liccardo said that extending the subsidies for three years isn’t realistically going to get support from Republicans.

