Mamdani: I’m Against ‘Any New Fossil Fuel Construction’ Due to Climate and Want to Work on Affordability

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NY1’s “Inside City Hall,” New York City Mayor-Elect Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) stated that he opposes any new fossil fuel construction, such as a recently approved underwater gas pipeline in the state in order to follow “a commitment to taking on the climate crisis.” And he looks forward to working with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) “on the affordability crisis and how to deliver for New Yorkers.”

Mamdani said, “I’m on the record as opposing any new fossil fuel construction, and it’s part of a commitment to taking on the climate crisis.”

He added, “I also look forward to the working relationship that I have with the Governor, which is one that has been focused on the affordability crisis and how to deliver for New Yorkers.” Mamdani further said that the pipeline hasn’t come up yet in his conversations with Gov. Hochul, and “The focus has been more on universal child care and the affordability agenda that I ran on.”

