‘Bitch, Hold My Beer’: ‘Reform California’ Founder Says Newsom Responsible for Far More Fraud Than Walz

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Assemblyman Carl DeMaio discussed California’s government.

DeMaio said, “When the billion dollars of fraud came out against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Gavin Newsom’s like, ‘Bitch, hold my beer.’ Because he has tens of billions of dollars of welfare fraud, $30 billion of unemployment fraud just over an 18-month period. And he borrowed $20 billion for the unemployment system at taxpayers’ expense, gave all that money away to fraudsters.”

