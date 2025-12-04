Dem Rep. Himes: Video of Boat Strike Sure ‘Looked Like’ a War Crime to Me

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said the video he saw today during a briefing with top intel committee lawmakers from a September 2 attack in the Caribbean Sea looked like a war crime to him.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “So, you are saying war crime was committed?”

Himes said, “Well, you know I want to be careful with my language here. You know, we didn’t get the audio. But that’s sure what it looked like to me. And again, I don’t want to get into the details, but I want you to imagine two individuals, clinging to wreckage in the middle of a vast ocean without any tools, without any weapons. Look, if this guy had had an AK-47 or an RPG or was, you know, calling in air strikes or anything else, it would be a totally different thing.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “The full interview there is going to air right after the show on ‘The Lead,’ but Admiral Stavridis, that seems to speak a little bit to what you were saying, right? He is describing seeing two individuals clinging to wreckage in the middle of a vast ocean without any tools, without any weapons.”

