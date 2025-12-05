FNC’s Turley: Courts Have Handcuffed ICE, Congress Needs to Change Law

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Fox News Contributor and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley discussed a federal court ruling restricting ICE arrests in D.C. and stated that Congress has to say, “we’ve got a crisis, the previous administration allowed millions of people, unvetted, into this country, and we have to take the system and reform it so we can move greater numbers for deportation” because the interpretation of current law is in dispute.

Turley said the ruling “does put handcuffs on ICE. And this really captures the problem that they’re facing. The Biden administration opened up the southern border and let millions of people through. … But once these millions were in the country, you have many in Congress that said, well, we don’t want to make it any easier to remove them. And so, what ICE is looking at and what the administration is looking at are millions of people that they would now be required to get individual warrants for. And that would just reduce this to a slow crawl when they’re trying to gain some ground back of what was lost during the Biden administration. Really, the Supreme Court’s going to have to look at these standards.”

He continued, “The administration is saying we should only have to show reasonable suspicion that someone’s in this country illegally, and we believe these people are flight risks. This judge has good-faith reasons why she said, I think the law says to the contrary. The question is, where is Congress? Where is Congress to say, we’ve got a crisis, the previous administration allowed millions of people, unvetted, into this country, and we have to take the system and reform it so we can move greater numbers for deportation?”

