Warner: Bomb Suspect Could’ve Been Caught Earlier if Trump Didn’t Divert Resources

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) reacted to the arrest of a suspect in the January 2021 bomb plantings by stating that “it’s a little rich that they are saying America’s safer” because many FBI officers have been assigned to immigration cases and wondering, “How much earlier could we have caught this guy if resources hadn’t been diverted?”

Warner said, “I think it is good news if this perpetrator got arrested.”

He continued, “But I’ve got to tell you, it kind of makes me, looking at this crowd doing a victory lap when all the senior FBI officials across all key divisions have been fired for political purposes, when, in some field offices, up to 45% of the FBI officers who were doing things like counter-espionage and cyber have been assigned to do immigration cases, it’s a little rich that they are saying America’s safer. How much earlier could we have caught this guy if resources hadn’t been diverted?”

