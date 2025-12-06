GOP Rep. Tiffany: All Afghans Should Have to Go Through SIV Process

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) argued that people from Afghanistan should have had to go through the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) process in order to come to the United States in the wake of the U.S.’s 2021 exit from the country and now, we “should go back and review all those people, and they should have to go through the Special Immigrant Visa process.”

Tiffany said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:49:50] “[W]hen the Afghan pullout happened…August of 2021, over four years ago, I told the Biden administration, before they launched the first plane out of Kabul, do not do this, because these people, in the terrorism hotbed of the world, they should be going through something called the Special Immigrant Visa process. They did not do that. They just said, get them on the planes, we’ll sort out the immigration stuff later.”

He added, “[W]e should go back and review all those people, and they should have to go through the Special Immigrant Visa process. After what happened in Washington, D.C. to those two West Virginia National Guard members, we can’t allow this to happen again in America.”

