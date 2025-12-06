MS NOW’s Dilanian: Can’t Blame Biden Admin., Career Agents ‘For Whatever Reason,’ ‘Didn’t Put the Dots Together’ on J6 Bombs, ‘New Team’ Did

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Katy Tur Reports,” MS NOW Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian argued that it’s “ridiculous” to blame the Biden administration for a lack of progress on the January 6 pipe bomber case because “Joe Biden wasn’t running the investigation, career FBI agents were. But, for whatever reason, they didn’t put the dots together in the prior years, and this new team came through.”

Dilanian stated that FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino “urged the FBI to take another look at the evidence in this case, they brought in a new team, and they did solve the case based on evidence that was existing in FBI holdings. And now Kash Patel is going around blaming the Biden administration for inaction on the case. Of course, that’s ridiculous. Joe Biden wasn’t running the investigation, career FBI agents were. But, for whatever reason, they didn’t put the dots together in the prior years, and this new team came through.”

He continued, “And they may have used new tools, potentially artificial intelligence, to analyze this raft of data they collected, including cell phone records and purchasing records and license plate reader hits. And it led them to this suspect, and then, once they subpoenaed his credit card records, they found all these other purchases of material made to make this bomb.”

