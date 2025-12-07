Omar: Somalis in Minnesota Are Victims in Massive Fraud Scandal

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Somalis in Minnesota were also the victims of the massive fraud scandal in which the majority of the perpetrators are of Somali descent.

Host Margaret Brennan said, “I want to pick up where the Treasury Secretary just left off. He alleged that people who were tied to you or your campaign were involved in this broad, brazen scheme to rip off the Minnesota state welfare system. Do you want to respond to that? Do you know what he is referring to?”

Omar said, “I really don’t, and I don’t think the secretary himself understands what he’s referring to. We obviously, had people who were able to donate to our campaign that were involved. We send that money back, a couple of years ago. And actually, I was one of the first members of Congress to send a letter to the Secretary of Ag asking them to look into what I thought was a reprehensible fraud that was occurring within the program.”

Brennan said, “So this was just for our audience. The Biden Justice Department called it the largest COVID fraud scheme in the country. And this was pocketing COVID-era welfare funds, more than $1 billion in taxpayer money that was stolen is pretty, pretty shocking. Of the 87 people charged, all but eight are of Somali descent. And that has added to the spotlight being put specifically on your community. Why do you think this fraud was allowed to get so widespread?”

Omar said, “Well, I want to say, you know, this also has an impact on Somalis, because we are also taxpayers in Minnesota. We also could have benefited from the program and the money that was stolen. And so it’s been really frustrating for people to not acknowledge the fact that we’re, you know, we’re also, as, as Minnesotans, as taxpayers, really upset and angry about the fraud that has occurred.”

