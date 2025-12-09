Beshear: Trump ‘Was Going to Inherit a Good, Healthy Economy’ from Biden 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) responded to criticism of the Biden administration on the economy by saying that the Biden administration “was attempting to build the economy of tomorrow, investing in really important industries like EVs and chips in areas for our national security” and “wages were catching up to inflation. And this president, President Trump, was going to inherit a good, healthy economy.”

Host Laura Coates asked, “[I]f you give President Trump an F, he is going to tell you, then that F is for former, as in the former president, President Biden. He is blaming the economy on that President. Does the former administration deserve at least some of the criticism?”

Beshear answered, “Well, the former administration was attempting to build the economy of tomorrow, investing in really important industries like EVs and chips in areas for our national security that we’ve got to catch up with the rest of the world.”

Coates then cut in to say, “Were they successful at that, Governor?”

Beshear responded, “[O]ur families were saying we need the economy of right now. Now, wages were catching up to inflation. And this president, President Trump, was going to inherit a good, healthy economy. But the day he walked out there with that big tariff board changed everything, made life harder for families he promised he’d make it easier for. And now the price of everything, so much higher, solely because of this President.”

