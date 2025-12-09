Crockett Says Running for Senate Because It’s Time to Take the Country Back from ‘Con Man’ Trump

Monday on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-X) said she is running for the U.S. Senate because it was time to take our country back from “con man” President Donald Trump.

Crockett said, “I think the frustration is real just in general, because I could see the writing on the wall and what I’ve come to the conclusion of is that he is a con man. I mean, we know he’s a con man, and I understand that there were people that were legitimately conned, but the reality is that whether you are an American citizen or not, we have a Supreme Court, Trump’s Supreme Court, that said, because of how you look or because of how you sound, you can be rounded up.”

She added, “He likes the chaos and he likes the hate, and he likes the confusion. That allows people to be diverted from the other terrible things that he’s doing. So what I want us to do is us to just focus on what kind of life do we want? Do you want a life where your neighbors can be nabbed just because of the skin that they are in, or because of the language or accent that they may have? That’s not American. I’m trying to get back to basics. I’m trying to make sure that those that truly consider themselves to be patriots, those that consider themselves to live in the land of the free and the land of opportunity, are engaging in just that. It is literally time, as he used to say, to take our country back. It is time for us to own our flag. It is time for us to prove what patriotism is. It is a action verb. It is not a noun that you just say, it is about your actions and right now we are not seeing patriotism.”

