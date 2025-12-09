Stephen Miller: ‘If Somalians Cannot Make Somalia Successful — Why Would We Think that the Track Record Would Be Any Different in the United States?’

During an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Will Cain Show” on FNC, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller questioned long-standing U.S. policy that has encouraged immigration from “failing” third-world nations.

According to Miller, if immigrants were coming to the United States from places with a track record of failure, why should we expect different results from the same people on American soil?

“[Y]ou know the interesting thing about hearing from a guy like Gene Simmons right there and what he had to say?” host Will Cain said. “When you do talk to someone who is either the child or the direct legal immigrant to the United States, they often share that type of love of America, wherein, when we look at an illegal population, you don’t often hear that same type of patriotism.”

Miller replied, “Well, first of all, thank you for having this conversation, Will. I think there’s been an incredible lack of honest, truthful, candid conversation in American media for a very long time about immigration policy. And you’re right, of course, that immigrants who come here illegally engage in an act of spite against America from the moment they cross that border and they continue to break our laws and flout our system and defy our rules every single day they’re here and continue to plunder and pillage off this system. And, of course, their children, as a result of so-called birthright citizenship, which is the greatest scam in history, get unlimited welfare for life that goes to the benefit of the legal alien parents.”

“But I want to address your monologue specifically about the 1965 Immigration Act and what that means in American history,” he continued. “So, during the Civil Rights Era — and this is the simplest way I can put it — there was a thought in effect, if you go back — and you can read the transcripts of the debate at the time — of applying civil rights to immigration policy for the globe and to create a civil right for people from every part of the world to come to America in ever-growing numbers. And so a system that, for years, as you mentioned, had been tightly restricted suddenly established this global ability of people in every part of the world to come to America, to bring their families to America, and then eventually empty out their entire towns and their entire villages to the United States of America. And so what you saw between 1965 and today was the single largest experiment on a society, on a civilization that had ever been conducted in human history, not just the 76 million immigrants that were brought in, largely from the third world, but their descendants too.”

“So, you see, with a lot of these immigrant groups, not only is the first generation unsuccessful,” Miller added. “Again, Somalia is a clear example here. Not only is the first generation unsuccessful, but you see persistent issues in every subsequent generation. So you see consistent high rates of welfare use, consistent high rates of criminal activity, consistent failures to assimilate. But this shouldn’t be a surprise, Will. It’s just common sense. If Somalians cannot make Somalia successful, why would we think that the track record would be any different in the United States? Go third-world country by third-world country. No one’s saying — look, there are people all over the world that are great people. But you look at the society, if Libya keeps failing, if the Central African Republic keeps failing, if Somalia keeps failing, right, if these societies all over the world continue to fail, you have to ask yourself, if you bring those societies into our country and then give them unlimited free welfare, what do we think is going to happen? You’re to replicate the conditions that they left over and over and over again. And we mask the impact of immigration in every public policy issue we discuss.”

