Dem Rep. Dean: Trump Doesn’t ‘Focus on Who’s the Aggressor’ in Europe, Needs to Pressure Israel

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) stated that she’s bothered that “Mr. Trump doesn’t seem to focus on who’s the aggressor” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and she also hopes “that he holds Mr. Netanyahu and the Israeli coalition to the returning of all of the humanitarian aid that is necessary, and, of course, the rebuilding of Gaza. Those things are not happening [at] the speed and with the required elements that need to take place.” She also stated Hamas needs to disarm and return hostages.

Dean said, “[W]e did say, number one, Hamas must disarm and return the hostages. As you know, and as was reported, the one remaining hostage, the family of that hostage, is in Mar-a-Lago tonight. I’m very glad about that. I hope that his remains or he — if he is still living — will be returned. But what I am gravely concerned about is how Mr. Trump doesn’t seem to stay focused long enough on what is going on. The second point of our letter was to make sure that he holds Mr. Netanyahu and the Israeli coalition to the returning of all of the humanitarian aid that is necessary, and, of course, the rebuilding of Gaza. Those things are not happening [at] the speed and with the required elements that need to take place. So, I’m worried about it. … And then what is very worrisome to me is Mr. Trump’s misunderstanding of what international law really requires.”

After turning to Russia and Ukraine, Dean stated, “And worrisome to me is that, well, these two phone calls, sort of the sandwiched phone calls of before and after meeting with President Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago, speaking to Mr. Putin, Mr. Trump doesn’t seem to focus on who’s the aggressor here. Again, international law demands that the aggressor be held to account, that the truth be told for all of history, and that Russia pay for its crimes, including the returning of the children. So, I’m gravely concerned about that.”

