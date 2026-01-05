Marjorie Taylor Greene: We Elected Trump to ‘Run America,’ Not to Be a ‘Globalist’

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Americans elected President Donald Trump to “run America,” not to be a “globalist.”

Greene said, “It is concerning to see what’s happening and the direction that the Trump administration is moving in. We can say, thankfully, that Maduro has been arrested. We can say we’re happy for the Venezuelan people, but we can also look to all the regime changes before in Iraq and Libya and Syria. And we said the same things for the people of those countries but then we watched those countries fall into turmoil and civil war.”

She continued, “I unapologetically support America First. And as an American, it’s okay to disagree with the president that I helped to get elected. And it’s okay to disagree with other Americans, but what’s not okay is for our government to put their full focus on foreign countries.”

She added, “I would like to see, our elected president and vice president and his administration running America. I think that’s the most important for the American people and our interest. And we have real problems here at home. We’re nearly $40 trillion in debt. They’ve done a great job stabilizing inflation that was record high under the Biden administration. They’ve done a wonderful job securing the border. And I love seeing the crime statistics go down. But I would like to see a continued focus on domestic policy that helps the American people. That’s the country that they are supposed to be running. And I hope the United States of America is the country they stay focused on running.”

Greene concluded, “Venezuela belongs to the Venezuelan people and they should they should elect, their own government leaders. We have elected our government leaders, the Trump administration, and we have elected them to run America, not to be globalist. Not to to run other countries, not to pursue regime change and foreign wars. We very much need our government and our government leaders to focus on the American people and the issues that we care about on Main Street USA.”

