CNN’s Begala: Walz Dropping Out Takes ‘Very Real Allegation of Corruption’ Out of Political Arena

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Political Commentator Paul Begala said that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) ending his re-election campaign “is actually good news for the Democrats, because it also takes this very real allegation of corruption in childcare, and it takes it out of the political arena,” and Republicans can’t use it.

Begala said that third terms never work, Democrats in the state have a deep bench, and added, “[T]his is actually good news for the Democrats, because it also takes this very real allegation of corruption in childcare, and it takes it out of the political arena, right? Republicans can’t make hay off of that. Believe me, there’s a special place for anybody if they’re stealing from children, vulnerable children. And that place is in prison here and in hell in the next life.”

He continued, “But I don’t think Democrats need to take any lectures about corruption and fraud from Donald Trump. He settled a $25 million fraud case at Trump University. He was found liable for civil fraud in the state of New York, $355 million fine assessed to him. He was found guilty of 34 felony counts of business fraud. So the fraud issue works for Democrats. And I think that Walz not running makes it continue to work for Democrats.”

