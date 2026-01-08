Dem Rep. Bynum: Don’t Know Details of Portland Shooting, Know Border Patrol Engaging in ‘Terrorism’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-OR) said that while she doesn’t have many details of the shooting involving Border Patrol agents in Portland, “we know that their presence is not welcome. And the way that they’re attempting to do law enforcement, we don’t believe that it’s law enforcement, we believe it is state-sponsored terrorism.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “What do you know about the officer — the Customs and Border Patrol shooting in Portland right now?”

Bynum responded, “Well, we know that their presence is not welcome. And the way that they’re attempting to do law enforcement, we don’t believe that it’s law enforcement, we believe it is state-sponsored terrorism.”

Burnett then followed up, “Okay. But do you know anything about the shooting itself, about the people shot or anything? Have officials shared any of that information with you?”

Bynum answered, “Yes. My staff has shared with me that there was an interaction. There were two people involved. There was a gunshot, at least one gunshot fired. The people from the original site of the firing drove to another site and are being treated at a local hospital. We recently learned that there was a report of a gunshot wound to the chest, have not confirmed that. And, of course, more information is forthcoming. We also know that there has been a heightened sense of concern, because we’ve gotten reports that ICE or Border Patrol has been impersonating — or appearing to impersonate utility workers. And so we’ve just received notification on that as well. So, there’s a heightened sense in the community that these people are out there, that they’re goonish, and they’re willing to stop at nothing to terrorize people.”

Bynum concluded, “What I want to make sure that everybody understands is that they are unwelcome in Portland.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett