Dem Sen. Kelly: Minneapolis Shooting Might Be Justified, But Current Policy Creates Environment ‘Where Things Like This Can Happen’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said that an investigation of the shooting in Minneapolis “is going to have to determine was this officer at fault or maybe was this officer correct in doing what they did” but “sending a huge number of ICE agents into communities, rounding people up who are not criminals, who are not dangerous people, drug dealers, gang members, you create an environment where things like this can happen.”

Later, he added, “I am really concerned about what Kristi Noem, DHS has done in these communities by sending dozens, hundreds of people in there, going after people in their community who are no threat to society. That’s created the kind of environment where these mistakes — maybe this was a mistake, maybe it wasn’t. I think the investigation is going to have to determine was this officer at fault or maybe was this officer correct in doing what they did. But I think DHS really needs to consider, and the president should, is this the right approach? This is not what he ran on. He said he was going to be removing gang members and criminals and felons from our communities. ICE is going after just, like, regular people, moms, folks who are, they’re undocumented, but they’re no threat to society.”

