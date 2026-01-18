Dem. Rep. Pressley: Noem Is a ‘Dangerous Cocktail of Authority, Bigotry and Incompetence’

Sunday on MS NOW’s “Alex Witt Reports,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was a “dangerous cocktail of authority, bigotry and incompetence.”

Pressley said, “what is undeniable is ICE is a rogue agency that is terrorizing our communities. It is killing our neighbors. I want to extend my sympathies to, Renee Good’s family, a loving mother and artist, a concern, community member, who was a US citizen and a residential community that was murdered in broad daylight with shots fired at close range into her vehicle. What is happening now is, you know, neighbors that are saying we are going to send you the humanity of all of our neighbors and defend our neighbors and our community in the face of the rogue and racist actions of ICE.”

She added, “I want to say about Kristi Noem, you know, what a dangerous cocktail of authority, bigotry and incompetence. She should resign or needs to be impeached. But she is she is a danger. And ICE is a threat and a danger to every person who calls this country home. And finally, this is why I’ve introduced the qualified immunity abolition Act. Because these federal officers must be held accountable.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN