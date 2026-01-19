Hostin: Trump Admin’s Opposition to DEI Based on White Male Grievance

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “In a recent interview with The New York Times you-know-who claims that there’s a downside to the Civil Rights Act. He says, and I quote, ‘White people were very badly treated, where they did extremely well and they were not invited to go into a university or a college.’ And under his administration the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says there could be reparations for this discrimination.”

Hostin said, “I think, you know, equality feels much like oppression when you have always had the privilege of being ahead, even if you were mediocre. And I think that’s what we’re talking about here. White men as of 2023, were 76% of the workforce. And in all sort of top positions, where people of color and women were not. And so what we’re learning, I think, from this interview is that this administration kept on talking about a meritocracy and that things should be merit based and they they felt that it never was. Now we really know that this attack against diversity, equity and inclusion is based on white male grievance. And the fact that, Donald Trump seems to really believe in the concept of reverse discrimination. And the NAACP made it very clear after hearing his comments that, in fact, there is absolutely no evidence, no fact based evidence, that white men have suffered, because of the Civil Rights Act.”