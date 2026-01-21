Alex Marlow: High-Speed Rail Is Newsom’s ‘Big Grift’ — It’s a Fraud

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) promises for a high-speed rail system are a “big grift.”

Ingraham asked, “What does it say about Newsom’s political ambitions that he’s decided to, you know, strut around Davos with Alex Soros?”

Marlow said, “Yeah. He thinks the way to win a presidential primary right now is not to govern effectively, it’s to fly around the world and hobnob with rich Democrat donors and he’s probably right. But as a Californian, I mean, what is my interests as a constituent that have had the governor fly around the world talking to globalists? Half of L.A. burned down, the homelessness is off the charts. Laura it took me an hour and 20 minutes to drive 19 miles today. Where is the high speed rail this guy’s been promising his whole career? That’s the equivalent in California of one of those Minnesota learning centers with no children. It’s all a big grift. It’s a fraud.”

He added, “And what does this guy know about the economy? We had a surplus. He blew all of it. Why is he an economics forum with Alex Soros,? You did something really important there, Laura. You showed his Instagram. You have to go to his Instagram. He has a murderer’s row, a trophy case of all the Democrats he’s bought off. He puts pictures of all of them. If you want to know who’s been bought off by the Soros is, just go that Instagram page and you can see all of them.”

