Maine Gov. Mills: ICE, DHS Should Have Future Funding Halted ‘Until Questions Are Answered’

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Maine Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate Janet Mills stated that there should be a curtailment of “further funding for ICE and for Homeland Security until questions are answered, until they put a stop to this abusive behavior towards Maine people, towards Americans who are here lawfully present and just doing their job, paying taxes, contributing to our communities, raising families here.”

Mills said that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) “ignores the fact that ICE has been weaponized to do bad things. This is not the nice ICE enforcement of 20 years ago, Susan. And I call upon Susan Collins to use her seniority, her power, of which she brags so often, as Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, to put a hold, to curtail further funding for ICE and for Homeland Security until questions are answered, until they put a stop to this abusive behavior towards Maine people, towards Americans who are here lawfully present and just doing their job, paying taxes, contributing to our communities, raising families here. It is cruel and abusive, and it has to stop. And she has the power to do it.”

Later, Mills said that the state will and does go after criminal behavior, and there should be an approach to immigration “that cares for the families who are here.”

