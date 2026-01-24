Exclusive — Comer: Department of Justice Holding Up Criminal Referrals for Hunter, Jim Biden

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) discussed the Bidens.

Comer said, “Well, we did criminal referrals on the Bidens over a year ago to the Department of Justice. At that time, it was the Merrick Garland Department of Justice. We did criminal referrals on Hunter Biden and Jim Biden for perjury. … So, Pam Bondi’s had those referrals on her desk for almost a year.”

