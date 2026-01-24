Moulton: ICE ‘Murderers’ Carrying Out ‘Gestapo-Type’ Operations in America

Saturday on MS NOW’s “Alex Witt Reports,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are “murderers” carrying out “Gestapo-type” operations in the streets of America while reacting to the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Witt asked, “I want your reaction to how this fatal shooting unfolded. I’m sure you’ve seen these two videos. What are you seeing and what are you thinking as a result of it?”

Moulton said, “I’m seeing is a group of federal officials who are not only murderers or executioners, that’ll be the debate, you know, was this a murder or was it an execution? I’m also seeing federal law enforcement officials who are absolute pathetic cowards. And let me be clear, I say that as a U.S. Marine veteran, someone who has been in combat, who has seen a lot worse than this, and these guys are cowards.”

He added, “It turns out these folks are Customs and Border Patrol. We’ve seen it from ICE officials as well. There’s multiple officers trying to wrestle this guy to the ground. He is lawfully carrying a weapon. They disarm him and then they shoot him in cold blood. This is the kind of stuff that you see in movies from Iran, from North Korea, from the Nazis in Germany. This is gestapo-type stuff happening in the streets of America. And it’s got to stop.”

