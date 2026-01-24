Pritzker: Trump Makes People ‘Want to Commit Violence’ Against Feds, But People Haven’t Done So

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) said that President Donald Trump is “causing people to want to commit violence against the federal government, because of the loss of trust.” And while people haven’t engaged in violence against the federal government, “we’re on the edge of sparking something in this powder keg.”

Pritzker said, “[W]e are living in a dangerous moment, and it’s time for the President to pull ICE out of Minneapolis, to regroup and rethink how we do immigration in the United States. He’s done a terrible job of immigration enforcement, and, indeed, is fomenting violence and causing people to want to commit violence against the federal government, because of the loss of trust.”

He continued, “People haven’t done that, they’ve been peacefully protesting, but, boy, we’re on the edge of sparking something in this powder keg.”

