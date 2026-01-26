Dem Sen. Coons: ICE Under Trump ‘Needs Fundamental Reform’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as it is currently operating under the Trump administration, “needs fundamental reform.”

Coons said, “I think we will be advancing a discreet and clear set of things that need to be done, like body cameras, like ending masked agents. That’s being worked through right now by our caucus. And I expect early this week we’ll have a set of things that should be agreeable, that would make sure that federal agents are following the same sorts of rules, oversight, and transparency as state and local law enforcement does every single day.”

Host Alicia Menendez said, “Senator, do you think at this point that ICE can be redeemed, or do you think that ICE needs to be abolished?”

Coons said, “Well, Alicia, we’re always going to need some agency or entity that’s enforcing our immigration laws. Whether ICE, under its current leadership and status, ought to continue. I think it needs fundamental reform, whether it’s called something else, or it’s got completely new leadership. But we will always need enforcement for the borders of the United States and enforcement for our immigration laws. But this current ICE, as Trump and the Republicans in Congress have funded it and supercharged it, is violating basic civil rights of Americans day in and day out.”

