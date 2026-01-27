Coons: Best Start to De-Escalating Is Removing Agents from Minneapolis

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) talked about his opposition to the DHS funding bill and stated that the best start for the Trump administration to lower the temperature “would be to pull the 4,000 agents out of Minneapolis and return policing control of Minneapolis to the duly constituted law enforcement agencies of the city, county, and state.”

Coons said, “[W]e’ll have to see if there [are] any actual changes, if the administration comes out and says, we are committed to doing this or this or this. As I mentioned, wearing body cameras for all federal agents, ending the practice of having them masked and not identifiable, driving around in unmarked vehicles. The training, we’ve got folks who are being deployed into urban settings who have not been appropriately trained and are clearly not being appropriately supervised.”

He continued, “There [are] plenty of simple, commonsense things the administration could do if they wanted to de-escalate, lower the temperature, and show that they take seriously the profound and grave harm that their ICE and CBP agents have caused in Minneapolis and in other cities where they have been deployed. The best way to start would be to pull the 4,000 agents out of Minneapolis and return policing control of Minneapolis to the duly constituted law enforcement agencies of the city, county, and state.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett