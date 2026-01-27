Fetterman: Noem Should Be Fired over ‘Gross Incompetence’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said President Donald Trump should fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over “gross incompetence.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Why do you believe that Secretary Nome should be fired?”

Fetterman said, “Well, I mean, for multiple reasons right now. I mean, now I voted for her because I’m on Homeland Security, and I’m also the ranking member on the border security subcommittee. So I hope to have a relationship and work together because I thought we would believe in securing our border, deporting the criminals, and having an ongoing dialogue. That’s the way things work in Washington, D.C. Clearly, the way things continue to deteriorate. Now, actually, what happened in Minneapolis, it’s been very clear they’ve created a dangerous and ungovernable situation that made where civilians, law enforcement and agents, unsafe and created now and resulted in now two deaths of American citizens at this point.”

Collins said, “If President Trump doesn’t fire her, would you would you support those efforts to that are underway to impeach her and remove her?”

Fetterman said, “I mean, you can impeach a ham sandwich. That’s not going anywhere; there won’t be a vote. The same thing happened with Mayorkas and again, I thought he was he was incompetent and and I think he should have been fired honestly. But now, whether you impeach or not, there won’t be a vote. And it’s just going to be more of a statement, I think, you know, calling the president to fire her, that’s about as strong as it probably gets. I mean, I don’t think it’s necessarily illegal, but it’s just incompetence, gross incompetence.”

