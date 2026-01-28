Ellison: Still Support Ban on What Pretti Was Carrying

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) said that he still supports gun control policies that limit the right to carry in public and would have banned what Alex Pretti was carrying.

An attendee asked Ellison, “You’ve been a strong advocate for stronger gun control measures, including policies that would have banned what Alex Pretti was carrying and limiting the right to public carry. Have federal operations in Minnesota and the shooting of Alex Pretti changed your perspective on these policies?”

Ellison answered, “No, they haven’t, but let me be clear on what my views on gun rights are. I am a gun owner myself. I enjoy hunting deer, pheasant, turkey. I believe people should have the right to lawfully and safely own guns. I also am horrified about the mass shootings that happen in our streets every day. For me…it is worth having some commonsense restrictions on guns. I believe you should have to have trigger locks. I think you should have to lock up your guns in a locker. I think we should limit high-capacity clips. I think you should — we should have background checks. And, as a gun owner, I don’t mind any of that. But you’ll never hear me saying people shouldn’t have the right to have a gun. But you’ll also never hear me say that you should have an unlimited right to possess a gun. I am sure that good people of — people of goodwill can come together to say, what makes sense? So, that’s where I stand on these issues. I am affected powerfully by the fact that we’ve had more mass shootings than we have had days in the year. And we’ve got to bring that to an end with due respect to people’s rights to own and possess.”

